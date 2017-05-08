Railroad officer shoots, wounds driver after Indiana chase

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a railroad police officer has shot and wounded a driver who fled from police in northern Indiana.

State police say the shooting happened after an Elkhart Police Department officer tried to stop a vehicle late Sunday for traffic violations. Police say a chase ended in the yard of a home in Elkhart County, where an officer from Norfolk Southern railroad assisted.

Police say the driver tried to flee again and was shot by the Norfolk Southern officer. The driver was identified by police as a juvenile who was treated for a serious, but non-lethal injury. State police are investigating what led to the chase and shooting.

Norfolk Southern officers are official law enforcement officers in Indiana, with full police powers.

