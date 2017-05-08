Police: Trucker reaching for water bottle causes crash on I-80

GARY, Ind. (WANE) Traffic on I-80 in northwest Indiana was slowed for several hours early Monday morning after a semi crashed into a concrete barrier wall at a lane shift in a construction zone.

The crash took place at 3:10 a.m. and according to Indiana State Police, the semi driver told a trooper he was reaching for a water bottle and that’s when he failed to negotiate the lane shift. The crash caused heavy damage to the rig, and ripped open the side of the trailer. The rig was hauling 45,000 pounds of steel that had to be off-loaded.

The right two lanes of I-80 were closed while crews cleaned up the scene.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash, however the truck driver was cited unsafe lane movement.