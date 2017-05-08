New Indiana law gives $10M to improve railroad intersections

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s most dangerous rail crossings could soon receive safety upgrades thanks to a new law which provides $10 million to improve crash-prone rail intersections.

The (Northwest) Indiana Times reports the infrastructure funding legislation enacted last week by Gov. Eric Holcomb requires the Indiana Department of Transportation to develop a way to measure which rail crossing needs to be fixed first.

Republican state Rep. Ed Soliday of Valparaiso says it’s obvious northwest Indiana will need the most work.

The law will also raise fuel taxes and vehicle registration fees to pay for road and bridge construction. Soliday says he expects to see road repairs take priority before work on the railroad intersections begins.

A provision of the law allows municipalities that share jurisdiction over a road or bridge to work together to secure bigger grants.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.