FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The driver of a mini-bike is in critical condition after police said he ran into a construction barricade.

Officers were called to the intersection of Lake and Laverne Avenues around 6:10 Monday night on a report of an adult male who was unresponsive.

A witness said the man was heading west on Lake when he collided head-on with a barricade that was indicating a road closure. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.