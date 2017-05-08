Man charged with molestation of 12-year-old girl

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Grant County man who police said molested a 12-year-old girl turned himself into police Sunday.

Kevin Brown, 25, of Swayzee was booked into the Miami County Jail Sunday on a single felony charge of child molestation.

An arrest warrant was filed for Brown after the Miami County Division of the Indiana Department of Child Services reported to Indiana State Police Detective Michelle Jumper a possible molestation of a Miami County girl. According to a state police news release, Jumper’s investigation found that Brown allegedly committed a sexual act on a then 12-year-old girl at a Miami County home between August 1, 2015 and January 31, 2016.

No other details were released. Brown surrendered to deputies at the Miami County Jail on Sunday.