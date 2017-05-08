Magician Michael Carbonaro to perform at Embassy Theatre

The following is a release from the Embassy Theatre in Fort Wayne:

Magician Michael Carbonaro will play the Embassy Theatre Sep. 15.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 12, at 10 a.m., at the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy, ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800.745.3000.

Carbonaro has performed over 500 comically perplexing and improbable feats of magic on his TV series “The Carbonaro Effect” on truTV. Now, he is taking “Michael Carbonaro Live!” on the road. The live show is jam-packed with audience interaction, hilarious video clips and a whirlwind of mind-blowing magic performed live on stage.

After years of performing in comedy clubs and school gymnasiums, Carbonaro started winning roles as an actor in both television and film. This led to a breakout series of hit magical appearances on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.” After turning into a viral sensation, his unique brand of magic landed him his own hidden-camera series, “The Carbonaro Effect,” currently in its second season on truTV. He has also starred in CBS’s “Rush Hour,” NBC’s “30 Rock,” ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” and Disney’s “Wizards of Waverly Place.” He is a late-night regular on such shows as “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and “Conan.”

For more information about the tour, visit www.MichaelCarbonaro.com.