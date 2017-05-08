Local Boy Scout earns every merit badge possible

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE)-A local Eagle Scout has earned every single merit badge the Boy Scouts offer.

Zach Teeple of Troop 149 received his last 27 merit badges at the Court of Honor, Monday night. That brings his total to 137 badges. He is the 333rd confirmed Boy Scout in the history of the organization to do this.

“I thought that would be a good goal and a fun challenge,” said Teeple. “It feels really good. I’m glad that I was able to get all of them. I’m just really happy about it.”

Teeple said he became an Eagle Scout at the age of 13. In order to reach that rank Teeple had to earn 21 merit badges. He decided to set another goal: earning every merit badge possible. It took him five years to do it. Troop leaders hope Teeple’s determination inspires others to do the same.

“You award this in front of all these other young men who are like, ‘Wow. If he can do that, I can do that too,” said Steve Higgins, one of the Troop Leaders.

Teeple said the challenge has taught him a valuable lesson in perseverance.

“Keep the end in sight and make sure that you set your goal,” he said. “Just keep working towards it.”