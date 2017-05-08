Leo boys, Columbia City girls win NE8 track title

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – The second annual Northeast 8 track meet saw the Leo boys and Columbia City girls bring home the team titles at New Haven High School on Monday night.

Leo’s Trenton Bonner and Shammond Williams went 1-2 in the 100 meters,with Williams winning the 400 meters as well. Bonner took first in teh was also part of the winning 4×100 relay team for the Lions, while Devon Carter won the pole vault for Leo. Leo also won the 4×800 relay and 4×400 relay.

On the girls side, Columbia City freshman Jasmine Early won the 400 meters and helped the Eagles claim first place in the 4×100. Elise Cormany of Columbia City also won the pole vault.

