Komets End-of-Season Party and Jersey Auction Tuesday

Fort Wayne, IN– The Komets 27th annual End-of-Season Party and Charity Jersey Auction is set for Tuesday night at the Memorial Coliseum in the Appleseed Room. Doors open at 6:30pm and the auction begins at 7pm. Admission is $5.00. However, Komet season ticket holders and kids under 12 will be admitted free.

Last year the charity jersey auction raised $22,900 with Shawn Szydlowski’s sweater attracting the highest bid of $2,100. The Komets have held end-of-season jersey auctions each year since the beginning of the Franke Family ownership in 1990.

The Komets finished the 2016-17 season with a record of 45-19-8 and 98 points. The Komets reached 40 wins for the third consecutive season while leading the ECHL with 28 home wins. The Komets earned a berth in the playoffs and became the only team in the league to advance to the second round in the last four consecutive seasons after eliminating the Quad City Mallards 4-1 in the first round best-of-seven series.

The Komets were eliminated from post-season action last Saturday night in Toledo as the Walleye defeated Fort Wayne 5-0 in game 5. Toledo took the series 4-1 to advance to the Western Conference finals against the winner of the Allen-Colorado series.