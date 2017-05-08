Kan’An Designs is Positively Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – For the last three years Ashley Green has been selling specially designed T-shirts from her home. The business is called Ka’An Designs. With help from her husband Kenny she has sold about 30,000 products online and has branched out to offer other products such as tote bags and coffee mugs.

Green came up with the idea of putting some of her personal phrases on the shirts after having her first child. The name of the business is an acronym for each member of her family. She says Ka’An Designs is a lifestyle parenthood brand that has been made successful by social media marketing.

Green says her international clientele includes celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Tori Spelling, Ali Landry and professional football players. Fort Wayne based DKM Embroidery provides the screen printing for her designs.