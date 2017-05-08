Huntington rallies to beat MVSU, advances to Crossroads League semifinals

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington University scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth to come from behind and defeat Mount Vernon Nazarene 6-5 in the second round of the Crossroads League baseball tournament Monday afternoon at Forest Glen Park.

Will Coursen-Carr delivered a two-run, bases loaded single that knotted the game at five. The top-seeded Foresters then scored a run on a double-play to take a 6-5 lead.

The Foresters advance to face Goshen at noon tomorrow in the semifinals at Taylor University.