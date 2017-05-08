Homestead girls basketball documentary “Redemption” premiers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Homestead girls basketball team brought home the 4A state title back in February. On Monday night, they got to relive that experience.

The Homestead High School Television Department premiered their 49-minute documentary “Redemption,” which chronicles the 2016-17 Homestead girls basketball season – specifically the postseason March to the 4A state title game.

The production was overseen by Adam Schenkel, Homestead’s TV/Radio Director, with all footage and interviews recorded by current Homestead students.