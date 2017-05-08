Gary foster mother charged with murder in tot’s slaying

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Authorities have charged a Gary foster mother with murder in connection with the death of a 20-month-old girl under her care.

Lt. Dawn Westerfield of the Gary Police Department says 32-year-old Jamila Hodge also was charged with aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent resulting in death Saturday in connection with the death of Emma Salinas.

Westerfield says officers found the child dead at her home Thursday after receiving a call about an unresponsive child.

Westerfield says the child was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lake County Coroner’s office, but the cause of death remains pending.

Hodge remained in the custody of the Lake County Jail on Monday. It wasn’t clear whether she has an attorney who might comment on her behalf.

