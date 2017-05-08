Fort Wayne mayor to speak at global trail convention

The following is a release from the city of Fort Wayne:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Mayor Tom Henry will be a featured speaker at this week’s International Trail Symposium in Dayton, Ohio.

Mayor Henry will participate in the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy’s Elected Officials Panel – The Importance of Political Leadership at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 9.

The City of Fort Wayne is recognized as a local, regional and national leader in providing residents with access to a growing trails and greenways network.

This year, 10 more miles of trails are planned to be constructed in Fort Wayne and Allen County. The result will be more than 100 miles of trails in the Fort Wayne area trail network. Since Mayor Henry took office in 2008, 40 miles of trails have been added in the City. In 2016, more than 560,000 people biked, walked and ran on the trails, a record year.

In addition to Mayor Henry, the City of Fort Wayne will be represented by Dawn Ritchie, City of Fort Wayne greenways manager, and Amy Hartzog, City of Fort Wayne greenways program manager, at the symposium.

Information about the International Trail Symposium is available at americantrails.org.