FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A fire destroyed a home near Kreager Park Monday morning. The Fort Wayne Fire Department was called at about 3:45 a.m. to the 7500 block of Regina Drive on a reported fire.

Flames and smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the home, causing damage to the second story. The house appeared to be vacant at the time of the fire.

