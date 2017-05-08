Blackmon staying in NBA Draft, will sign with an agent

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne native James Blackmon Jr. tweeted out on Monday afternoon that he will hire an agent and remain in the NBA draft, ending his career at Indiana University after three seasons.

Blackmon led the Hoosiers at 17.0 points per game this past season as I.U. went 18-16 and earned a berth in the N.I.T.

Blackmon went through commencement this past weekend, earning his degree from Indiana in just three years.

Most NBA draft projections do not have Blackmon being selected in the two-round draft.