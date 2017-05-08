Andrew Luck’s “Change the Play” camp returning to Fort Wayne

Register at : https://play.rileychildrens.org/kids-camps/register

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – With the help of Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Andrew Luck, Riley Children’s Health is hosting several camps throughout Indiana this summer…including one at The University of Saint Francis on June 11!

Not only will kids be active, but they’ll also have fun and learn to make good choices when it comes to food, exercise and their wellbeing.

THE RUNDOWN

■ One hour of high-energy fitness and nutrition stations alongside Andrew Luck

■ Riley Children’s Health team member and local athlete volunteers

■ Designed for children ages 5 to 13

All camps are free of charge, but are limited to 250 children per session.

Register at: