5/8 Inside The Zone – Season Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Thanks to a 5-0 loss in game five Saturday night in Toledo, the Komets have been eliminated in the second round of the playoffs by the Walleye four games to one.

Komets beat writer Blake Sebring of The News-Sentinel joined WANE-TV sports director Glenn Marini for the final edition of “Inside The Zone” on Monday as the two wrapped up the Toledo series and looked forward to what should be an eventful off-season.

Topics include coach Gary Graham just finishing the second year of his second two-year contract with the team, a number of core players from this year’s squad being reclassified as veterans next season, and what the Ks can do with their roster to close the gap between them and Toledo.