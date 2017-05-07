Visit Indiana Week, Road Rally Tour to stop in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In coordination with National Travel and Tourism Week, Visit Indiana and Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch announced Visit Indiana Week today through may 13.

During the week, Hoosier residents are encouraged to travel and explore the state and what it has to offer.

Sunday, residents could enjoy free admission to state parks.

Visit Indiana will embark on a roadtrip with Midwest Magazine for a trip called “Indiana Road Rally.”

The tour will stop in eleven Indiana cities, including Fort Wayne on Thursday.

The stop will include a visit to the Kreager Park Boundless Playground, a segway tour at Headwaters Park, paddle boarding along the rivers, and a nightcap at a TinCaps game.

More details about Visit Indiana Week and the Road Rally Tour can be found by clicking here.