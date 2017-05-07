Trump rolls out red carpet for some unions more than others

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says labor unions have an open door to his White House. But so far, he’s holding that door a little more ajar for some organizations than others.

Trump has welcomed the nation’s construction trades — he’s had ties with them during decades of building hotels and office towers. Also invited in have been auto, steel and coal workers — who backed him during the 2016 election.

But he’s not given the red carpet treatment to other unions, such as teachers, who traditionally have supported Democrats.

In his first 100 days, Trump has taken steps aimed at bringing jobs back to the United States. But even among unions with most-favored status, there’s some skepticism about whether he’s for workers — or just the executives who do the hiring.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.