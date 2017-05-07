Sheriff: Motorcycle driver suffers road rash over “whole body”

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Butler man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after crashing his motorcycle on a county road near Corunna Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened near 0668 County Road 28 around 1:20 p.m.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, 23-year-old Jonathan L. Davis suffered road rash over his body when he slid approximately 600 feet.

Witnesses told investigators Davis was traveling between 70 and 110 miles-per-hour along County Road 28. He lost control after the motorcycle crested over a hill. Davis went off the road and was thrown from the bike. Investigators said the motorcycle slid for approximately 100 feet before coming to a stop.

Deputies said Davis complained of pain and suffered severe road rash. His condition was not released.

A sheriff’s department report said Davis was wearing a protective helmet and a safety jacket.

It’s unclear charges will be filed against Davis. A report said any possible charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.