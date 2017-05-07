Road trip ends in Cedar Rapids with a TinCaps loss

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The TinCaps lost the finale of their six-game road trip in Iowa, 4-1, against the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Minnesota Twins) at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Fort Wayne (11-19) right-hander reliever Nick Monroe threw 3 1/3 scoreless innings of relief — the longest appearance of his pro career — but by the time he entered the game, the TinCaps already trailed 4-0.

Cedar Rapids (17-12) scored a pair of runs in the second with two outs and added two more in the fifth — another of which came with two outs. Christian Cavaness hit a two-run double in the second. In the fifth, Lewin Diaz belted an RBI double and Travis Blankenhorn provided an RBI single.

The only run for Fort Wayne came in the top of the sixth. Shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. singled home left fielder Rod Boykin, who had walked and stole second base.

Three of the four Kernels who scored had been walked by TinCaps starter Hansel Rodriguez. He walked six total over his 4 2/3 innings with four strikeouts.

Clark Beeker went six innings for Cedar Rapids, while Max Cordy (S) earned a three-inning save.

