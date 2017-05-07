Murray homers on senior day but Dons fall 20-6

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Despite a six-run second inning, the Fort Wayne softball team was unable to make a comeback, falling to IUPUI 20-6. The loss ends the season for the Mastodons with an overall record of 12-36 and 4-11 in Summit League play.

After the conclusion of the game, Fort Wayne honored its four seniors Elizabeth Snodgrass, Caitlyn DeLong, Kelly Pevely and Jessica Murray.

Six different Mastodons recorded a hit on the day. Murray ended her Fort Wayne career by leading the way with two RBIs and a home run. DeLong drew a pair of walks and scored a run in her final game.

IUPUI scored in the top of the first with seven runs.

The ‘Dons responded in the bottom of the second, scoring all six of their runs. After a Jaguar error began the inning, Murray connected on her third home run of the season, a two-run blast. Following a pair of walks and a hit by pitch, Lauren Watson scored a run on an infield single. Jenna Balthazor followed with an RBI double, before another run scored on an IUPUI error. The final Mastodon runs came on an RBI double by Brooke Imel.

The Jags added nine runs in the fourth and four more in the fifth.

Bailey Benefiel started in the circle for the Mastodons to take the loss, throwing three innings and allowing four earned runs on eight hits. Darby Shaw came on to pitch 2-3 an inning, surrendering one earned run. In her final game in the circle as a Mastodon, Snodgrass pitched the final 1 1-3 innings, yielding four runs on five hits.