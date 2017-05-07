Indiana AG urges storm victims to use caution to avoid fraud

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s attorney general is urging Hoosiers whose property is damaged by severe weather to use caution when they hire workers for repairs.

Curtis Hill recently launched a consumer protection campaign called “Double check before you write a check” to educate storm victims about how to avoid becoming victims of fraud.

He says property owners should double check a company’s name, reputation, history and authenticity before writing a check to anyone claiming to represent such a business.

Hill says destructive storms leave property owners vulnerable and they often make perfect targets for scammers offering to help clean up wreckage and make repairs.

The attorney general says Hoosiers should be skeptical of anyone offering their services immediately after a storm. Hill says they should take the time to check out them.

