Huntington North holds dodgeball tournament for football player battling leukemia

HUNTINGTON NORTH, Ind. (WANE) – Even with the dodgeballs flying, everyone is on the same team.

Huntington North junior Conner West was diagnosed with ALL – a type of leukemia – on November 30. Along with his older brother Trevor, they held a charity dodgeball tournament to raise money for the cause.

“It’s been really stressful,” Conner said Sunday. He played defensive end on the junior varsity team. “We’ve gone back and forth to the hospital all the time. The first time I stayed for 28 days or so and then last time I just stayed for two weeks. It’s been a lot.”

Trevor will continue his football career at Indiana Weslyn but now he’s supporting his brother. They spend as much time together as possible (along with their older brother Jordan who is a match to donate bone marrow to Conner) including at Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis and on rare weekends like this one back at home.

“It’s been challenging obviously but it really has brought us close as a family and I couldn’t be more thankful for that,” Trevor said.