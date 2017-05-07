Fort Wayne Music Festival gears up for second year

Related Coverage Lineup announced for 2nd annual Fort Wayne Music Festival

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – From 90’s music to country and rock, the Fort Wayne Music Festival has something for everyone.

The event runs May 10th to May 14th at Headwaters Park in downtown Fort Wayne and features:

-Faith & Family Night from 6p.m.-10p.m. on Wednesday, May 10th

-90s Night from 6p.m.-12a.m. on Thursday, May 11th

-Electric Spring from 6p.m.-12a.m. on Friday, May 12th

-Rock on the River from 2p.m.-12a.m. on Saturday, May 13th

-Country Jam- free show from 2p.m.- 9p.m. on Sunday, May 14th

Each event features national headliners and local performers on a massive stage with paid tickets starting at just $10 and everyone getting in free with an advance ticket on Sunday.