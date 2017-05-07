Fort Wayne homeowners to pay $2 per month more for garbage/recycling

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne residents will see an increase in their monthly garbage and recycling fees starting next year.

The Fort Wayne Division of Public Works and City Utilities has picked up new residential contracts and is now waiting for city council to approve them.

The rate for single family homes from is going from $9.95 per month to $12.00 per month. The multi-family home rate is going from $19.90 per month to $24.00 month.

City councilman and Allen County Solid Waste District Management board member Jason Arp said the city’s waste removal contracts expire at the end of the year and these are the best rates they could get.

“This contract by law is competitively bid so we put it out for companies and they competed from all over,” he said. “We chose the lowest cost provider. This is just what it’s going to cost.”

Also, waste services are more expensive than seven years ago when the city signed the current contract.

Red River Waste Solutions out of Austin,Texas won the garbage and recycling collection contracts. Republic Services, which is based in Fort Wayne, won the recycling processing and landfill disposal contracts.

Arp understands many won’t want to hear that their monthly bill is going up.

“I think they’ll probably have a sense of frustration because they’ve seen so many increases,” he said. “They’ve seen their storm water rate going up. They’ve seen the gasoline tax is going up 10 cents a gallon. They’ve seen the wheel tax implemented here. There’s discussion of additional taxes being levied. I think when consumers find out they’re going to be paying a couple of bucks more, there will be a sense of frustration.”

Arp said he and the other council members will remain cognizant of of current tax rates when looking at other potential increases, but this is what has to be done for garbage and recycling.

“We have to have garbage collected and this is the cheapest that we could get it done,” he said. “So most likely this will pass unanimously.”

City council will begin reviewing the new garbage and recycling contracts on Tuesday. The new rates take effect Jan. 1.