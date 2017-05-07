Cherry Blossom Festival celebrates 11th year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For 11 years the Fort Wayne Cherry Blossom Festival has been bringing Japanese culture to Northeast Indiana. With kimono-clad ladies, exotic musical instruments, chopsticks, sushi, samurai and more the festival helps Japan come alive in the Summit City.

Each year the organizers try to add something different. This year they invited TAIKO PROJECT, a premiere North American taiko group from Los Angeles, to demonstrate their skills.

It’s happening Saturday at the Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza, from Noon to 5p.m.

For 5 hours the downtown Allen County Public Library will be alive with Japanese arts, crafts and culture from popular Goldfish Catch and Chopstick Challenge games for kids to Karaoke for older folks. Activities will take place on the Plaza, in the Great Hall, in the downstairs auditorium, the Gallery, and in Children’s Services.