Blue Bucket Brigade rolls out in Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – The Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne and officers of the Fraternal Order of Police have a plan to improve relationships with vulnerable youth and law enforcement. It will involve opportunities and activities for kids and officers to open doors of understanding and respect. It’s called the Blue Bucket Brigade. The program will be offered in other communities within a 16 county area of northeast Indiana where the Boys and Girls Clubs operate.

