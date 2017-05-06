TinCaps pop Kernels withe Zunica homer

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The TinCaps evened their three-game series against the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Minnesota Twins) with a 4-3 win on Saturday night at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Fort Wayne (11-18) left-hander Will Headean provided a quality start, allowing three runs over six-plus innings.

After Cedar Rapids (16-12) scored the game’s first run in the first on a two-out RBI single by Travis Blankenhorn, the TinCaps responded with a three-run top of the second.

Catcher Marcus Greene Jr. plated first baseman Brad Zunica, who had walked, to tie the game with a double to deep right-center field. Greene Jr. came in on a go-ahead fielder’s choice grounder by right fielder Alan Garcia. Center fielder Jack Suwinski scored Garcia with a sacrifice fly that made it 3-1.

Zunica led off the fourth inning with a home run to right fielder — his team-leading sixth of the season — against lefty Domenick Carlini.

The Kernels got a run back in their half of the fourth, and another in the seventh. Right-hander Blake Rogers worked two scoreless innings of relief and David Bednar struck out the side in the last of the ninth.

Next Game

Sunday, May 7 @ Cedar Rapids (3:05 p.m.)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Hansel Rodriguez

– Kernels Probable Starter: RHP Clark Beeker