TinCaps drop series opener at Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – After leading 2-0, the TinCaps eventually fell to the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Minnesota Twins), 12-4, on Friday night at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

First baseman G.K. Young hit a two-run double in the top of the first inning against Sean Poppen to give Fort Wayne an early lead. Young brought in designated hitter Reinaldo Ilarraza and third baseman Hudson Potts, who had both singled.

But after he threw a perfect bottom of the first inning, TinCaps (10-18) starter Austin Smith (L) wasn’t able to get through the second. The Kernels (16-11) put up six runs in the home second.

Young cut into the deficit with an RBI groundout in the top of the fifth to make it 6-3. However, Cedar Rapids responded with five runs in their half of the fifth.

Fort Wayne held an 11-10 edge in hits on the night, but in the later part of the game could only manage an unearned run in the seventh — to which the Kernels had an answer in the eighth.

Shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. and center fielder Rod Boykin each had three hits for the TinCaps.

Next Game

Saturday, May 6 @ Cedar Rapids (7:35 p.m.)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Will Headean

– Kernels Probable Starter: LHP Domenick Carlini

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM, TinCapsRadio.com, TuneIn