Sweetwater helps young musicians rock out at camp

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As summer gets closer and the end of school is near, kids may be looking for something fun to do. Sweetwater Sound has just the thing. That is if they’re interested in becoming a rock star. Their annual Rock Camp is right around the corner.

Under the guidance of the area’s best local musicians, campers will write an original song with their band mates, record a demo in Sweetwater’s world-class recording studio, and perform a full-blown rock concert in the state-of-the-art Performance Theatre.

Sweetwater Rock Camp is a thrilling, five-day crash course in rock ‘n’ roll for aspiring musicians from 12 to 18 years old. It’s held at the facility in Fort Wayne and there are 5 different weeks starting the week of June 12th and the last week is the week of July 31st. It’s $425 per camper.