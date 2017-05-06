Swanigan talks combine, sophomore season, NBA draft with WANE-TV

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead graduate Caleb Swanigan was back in his old stomping grounds on Friday night watching his former AAU team at Spiece Fieldhouse on day one of the 23rd annual Bill Hensley Run-N-Slam tournament.

Swanigan will head to the NBA combine next week in Chicago. He told WANE-TV that he’s going to the combine but won’t play; he does plan to go through the interview process and get his measurements taken.

Swanigan is projected as a mid-to-late first round pick if he decides to stay in the draft. He has until May 24 to withdraw and return to Purdue for his junior season since he has yet to hire and agent.