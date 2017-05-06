Report: Autos are Indiana’s 2nd-largest manufacturing sector

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A new report says the automotive manufacturing sector is a $15.8 billion industry that employs more than 100,000 people in Indiana.

The Tribune Star (http://bit.ly/2p1YaA0 ) reports that the Indiana Economic Development Corp. and the Indiana Automotive Council issued a report saying that automotive manufacturing is the second-largest manufacturing sector in Indiana and automotive jobs have seen a 40 percent increase since 2009.

The council says Indiana is the only U.S. state to have auto assembly plants from Honda, Subaru and Toyota in addition to the GM Truck Assembly located in Allen County.

Vigo County is a big contributor to the state’s automotive industry with companies such Thyssenkrupp Presta North America. The company opened a steering column assembly plant in 2003 in the Vigo County Industrial Park that employs more than 400 workers.

Chemical products are the leading manufacturing sector in Indiana.

Information from: Tribune-Star, http://www.tribstar.com

