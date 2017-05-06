Recruiting heating up for North Side’s Keion Brooks Jr.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The scholarship offers for Keion Brooks Jr. have been flying in from major college programs – Indiana, Kansas, and Ohio State have all offered in the past few weeks.

Those are in addition to many other offers he’s received prior, including Michigan State, Purdue, Xavier, Butler, and Kansas State.

The North Side sophomore is considered the top prospect in the state of Indiana for the class of 2019. Most national recruiting websites have the six-foot-eight wing in the top 30 players nationally for 2019, with 247sports.com ranking him no. 17.

Brooks helped lead North Side to the 4A state title game last season, as the Legends finished with an overall record of 27-3. He averaged 20.5 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.