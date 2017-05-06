Northrop sweeps boys and girls titles as SAC Champions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In a word, Northrop’s performance was dominating by both the boys and girls track and field teams.

The Bruins earned the SAC Title with 170 points for the girls – runner-up Bishop Dwenger totaled 116 points – and 140 points for the boys – Snider finished second with 108 points.

Junior Shaton Vaughn won the 110m hurdles, 300m hurdles, long jump and helped earn the victory in the 4x400m relay as well for Northrop. Not to be outdone, Breanna Phillips won the 400m dash, high jump and anchored the 4x400m relay team for the Bruins.

Click HERE to check out the full results.