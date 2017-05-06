Komets season ends with 5-0 loss in Game 5 to Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WANE) – The comeback Komets couldn’t come back one final time.

Fort Wayne loses to Toledo in Game 5 of the second round series in the ECHL Playoffs to end their season, 5-0. The Walleye advance to the conference finals.

After winning Game 4 convincingly on home ice, the Komets gain confidence. Only one team in league history – and it stays as only one team – has ever rallied from 3-0 to win a series.

Simon Denis scored a pair of goals for Toledo. The Walleye were also 2-for-5 on the power play while Fort Wayne was 0-for-3.

The jersey auction will take place on Tuesday at 6:30PM.