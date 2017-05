FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You might not have to look far to see the next stars for Indiana and Purdue.

North Side’s Keion Brooks Jr. was recently offered by Archie Miller and Indiana. The Legends junior to-be also has offers from Ohio State, Memphis and Kansas. Bloomington North standout Musa Jallow also was in action as he played for the Indy Blaze. The Hoosiers will try to keep him at home but Purdue also offered him a scholarship.

Championship games are scheduled for Sunday afternoon.