IPFW splits double-header with IUPUI on Pink Out Games

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne softball team got a walk-off win in the eighth inning to win game two over IUPUI 4-3 and earn a split on the day. The Mastodons fell in game one 15-4.

Maria Palmegiani led the ‘Dons at the plate, going 4 for 6 with a double and two runs, including the game-winner. Jessica Murray finished 3 for 4 with a double. Lauren Watson went 4 for 7 on the day. Brooke Imel scored two runs while Amber Davis and Demitra Burns collected a pair of RBIs.

The two sides combined to score six runs in the first inning of game one. The Jaguars scored four times in the top half on a pair of home runs. The Mastodons answered by scoring two runs on an IUPUI error. The Jags scored two more runs in the third before adding six in the fourth and three more in the fifth.

Fort Wayne got a run back in the fourth on an RBI single from Watson. The ‘Dons added another run in the bottom of the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Burns.

Starting in the circle, Darby Shaw suffered the loss, tossing four innings and surrendering 11 earned runs on seven hits. Burns came on for the final inning, allowing three runs on three hits.

IUPUI took an early lead in the second game with a pair of solo home runs in the second and fourth innings.

The Mastodons tied the game in the fourth with a pair of runs. Imel began the inning with a double down the left field line and Palmegiani brought her home a double to left center. After a sacrifice bunt, pinch runner Sydney Windlan scored on a sacrifice fly by Davis. The Jaguars gained the lead back in the fifth with a two-out RBI single.

The ‘Dons tied the game again in the sixth. Palmegiani led it off with an infield single and went to second on a sacrifice bunt. A single to center by Davis allowed Palmegiani to come around and tie the score.

As the game went to extra innings, Mastodon starting pitcher Bailey Benefiel escaped a jam to strand two Jags in the top of the eighth. In the bottom half, Palmegiani singled with one away and Murray followed with a single up the middle. Then, with two outs, Burns smacked a 2-1 pitch back up the middle, bringing Palmegiani home from second to give Fort Wayne the victory.

Benefiel earned the win, throwing a complete game while allowing three runs on nine hits and striking out four.

Fort Wayne wraps up its season when the two teams conclude their series tomorrow, May 7, at noon.