FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) It’s often called “The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports” and the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby is set to take place early Saturday evening. One of the many traditions associated with this most famous of all horse races is the Mint Julep.

On First News Saturday, Lindsay Fetro from VooDoo BBQ & Grill stopped by to show Sara Schaefer and Rob Lydick how to make this drink.