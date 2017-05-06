Habitat for Humanity kicks off annual Women Build

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Habitat for Humanity’s National Women Build kicked off Saturday. More than 300 local women partnered with Habitat for the 10th annual Women Build.

Women work in the month-long event to help Habitat families build strength, stability and independence through home-ownership. Women Build seeks to engage and empower women through volunteering, fundraising and advocacy for the opportunity of affordable home-ownership provided through Habitat. 2017 is the 10th year locally.

The event began Saturday at 8 a.m. with the framing of a new home for Allison Massey. Massey is a mother of a two-year-old daughter and works multiple jobs. Women Build will also build for Thoo Lay, Aye Way and their four children. That effort began in late April.

Volunteers and fundraising was such a success this year, Habitat added one more week to the project. It ends Saturday June 3rd. The goal was to get together 20 more teams of five women each, adding to the 60 teams already signed up.

Each member was encouraged to raise $200 each. That money helps reach the 2017 Women Build goal of $108,000 toward construction costs. Individuals and teams already raised more than $28,000.

Additional business and church partners included Parkview Health, Brotherhood Mutual Insurance, The Chapel and Lowe’s.

