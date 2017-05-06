Gander Mountain closing all stores

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Gander Mountain is going out of business.

The company announced on its website it will shutter 126 locations across the United States.

The Lima Road location in Fort Wayne is included, but it’s not known when the final closing date will be. Gift cards, according to the website, will be accepted until May 18.

Gander Mountain filed for bankruptcy in March. This week the company, which also owns Overton’s, was acquired by Camping World – a company that sells and services recreational vehicles.

The Gander Mountain website said it’s products will be available through Camping World at some point. Additional details about the transition are expected in the fall.

Camping World operates 125 stores in 36 states. The company has two locations in Indiana: Richmond and Greenwood.