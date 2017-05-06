Foresters roll past Bethel in opening round, Frame notches 800th win

HUNTINGTON, Ind. – The top-seeded Forester baseball team took care of business in opening round of the Crossroads League Tournament with an 11-1 win in eight innings over 8th-seeded Bethel College (20-21) Saturday afternoon at Forest Glen. Next up for HU is a 12:00 p.m. matchup with the winner of the Taylor/Goshen game on Monday at home.

The win not only sends Huntington into the next round of the Crossroads League Tournament, but also marks a significant milestone in the coaching career of head coach Mike Frame. The win is Frame’s 800th win of his 33-year career at the helm of HU the program.

To date, Frame has posted 800 victories against 664 losses. Along the way, Coach Frame has guided the Foresters to eight regular season conference championships and seven tournament conference championships. His teams have earned three bids to the NAIA World Series. He has coached 12 NAIA All-Americans and five of his players have gone on to play professionally.

As has been the case all year, pitching was impressive for Frame’s crew. Freshman Mason Shinabery tossed the first seven frames and gave up just four hits, one run and a walk while striking out seven to pick up the win before Tarrin Beachy offered an inning of scoreless relief.

Offensively, the Foresters (30-11) scored early and often to jet in front 7-0 after two. Two mighty swings of the batt accounted for six of the runs as Dylan Henricks cranked one out of the park in the first, a three-run blast over the right field fence, and then Shea Beauchamp duplicated that effort by sending his over the left field fence in the second.

Just prior to Beauchamp’s 12th dinger of the year, Adam Roser singled in Tyler Zimske who had led off the inning with a walk. Both teams scored in the fourth with HU’s coming by way of Beauchamp’s sacrifice fly to make for the 8-1 difference by the midway point.

Things were quiet until the bottom of the eighth when HU took advantage two walks and a hit batter to load the bases. A wild throw led to Frame’s squad scoring twice inching them within a run of mercy ruling the Pilots. Bethel took a chance in intentionally walking Beauchamp to load the bases once again but Henricks, batting clean-up, made them pay with an RBI-single to extend the gap to ten and cut the game short.

The Foresters outhit Bethel 11-6. Adam Roser finished 3-for-3 at the plate with three RBI while Beauchamp and Henricks added four RBI each.

