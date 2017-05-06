Fire forces evacuations in southern Georgia

FOLKSTON, Ga. (AP) — The entire town of St. George in Georgia’s southernmost county is now under a mandatory evacuation order issued after a wildfire in the Okefenokee Swamp began encroaching onto private property.

The unincorporated community has about 2,000 people. Saturday’s evacuation initially included a sparsely populated rural area of Charleton County from Jim Crawford Loop road south to St. George on the west side of Highway 121. County Administrator Shawn Boatright couldn’t immediately say how many residents might be affected in the latter area.

The wildfire started by lightning April 6 and has since burned more than 150 square miles (389 sq. kilometers) on public lands. It has burned almost entirely within the Okefenokee refuge boundaries — and some public forestland in north Florida — for the past month, but escaped fire breaks around the refuge Friday and has burned an estimated 1,000 acres on private land.

The area, on the Georgia-Florida line, is also under a dense smoke advisory that is expected to impact visibility in the towns of St. George, Callahan, Ratliff and northern Duval County near the Jacksonville International airport.

A temporary shelter has been opened in the gymnasium at the Folkston Elementary School. Boatright said it will stay open indefinitely.

“We’re not sure what’s going to happen right now, so it’s open until further notice,” he said.

He encouraged residents to bring whatever personal items they might need for an extended shelter stay.