Broken down vehicle hit by passing car on I-69, 2 hurt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were hurt Saturday afternoon after a collision on I-69 near Dupont Road.

Emergency crews were called around 2 p.m. when a car southbound on the interstate struck a broken down vehicle on the side of the road.

Investigators haven’t said why the passing vehicle couldn’t avoid the pulled over vehicle.

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police did not clarify which vehicle the two people came from.

No other information was made available.

The crash is under investigation.