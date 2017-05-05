Paul Ryan in Fort Wayne day after healthcare vote

Related Coverage House OKs GOP health bill, a step toward Obamacare repeal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) House Speaker Paul Ryan was in Fort Wayne early Friday, a day after House Republicans voted to push forward President Donald Trump’s healthcare overhaul plan.

Ryan had breakfast with 25 community and Republican leaders in an event reportedly titled, “The Roundtable with Speaker Paul D. Ryan” at the Ramada Plaza Hotel and Conference Center on East Washington Center Road, according to the Republican Party of Allen County. Allen County GOP chairman Steve Shine said the event was held to support Rep. Jim Banks (R-3rd).

“We are honored to have Speaker Ryan come to Fort Wayne to support Jim Banks and to brief us on the ongoing efforts to repeal Obamacare,” said Shine. “The fact that the Speaker of the House chose Allen County to make his first stop after such a historic vote speaks highly of our community and the Allen County GOP’s role as the premier political organization in Indiana.”

The breakfast was Ryan’s first stop after the Thursday House vote to pass the American Health Care Act, an effective repeal and replace of President Barack Obama’s signature Affordable Care Act. The measure passed through the House by a 217-213 vote and will head the Senate.

Shine said Ryan also expressed his support of Banks at the breakfast roundtable. Banks is a freshman Congressman, elected in 2016.

Bill Bean, owner of the Ramada hotel that also hosted the Allen County Republican Party’s Lincoln Day Dinner last month, also attended the roundtable breakfast. Bean said the healthcare vote signifies positive change.

“Paul Ryan has fulfilled seven years of work in repealing a bad law that has cost Hoosiers, and all Americans, far too much money,” said Bean. “Now, we can move forward and make the changes our nation needs.”

NewsChannel 15’s Kaitor Kposowa is at the hotel. We’ll have updates as the visit carries on.