Komets reel in Walleye, keep season alive with 4-1 win in game four

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets season is still alive thanks to a 4-1 victory in game four Friday night at War Memorial Coliseum against the Toledo Walleye.

Down three games to none coming into game four of the Central Division Finals, the Komets faced elimination on Friday and answered the bell early.

Captain Jamie Schaafsma scored on a deflection off a Cody Sol shot just 3:13 into the first period to give the Komets a 1-0 lead. Gabriel Desjardins would score his fifth playoff goal later in the first giving the Komets a 2-0 lead, but Toledo’s Evan Rankin would slam home a rebound during a power play to cut Fort Wayne’s lead to 2-1 after 20 minutes.

After a scoreless second period Shawn Szydlowski’s power play slap shot would find the net 10:02 into the third period, making it 3-1 on the ECHL all-star’s second playoff goal. Trevor Cheek would feed Schaafsma for another Fort Wayne goal at 16:43 to set the final at 4-1.

Nagle stopped 34-of-35 shots he faced while Toledo’s Jeff Lerg stopped 28-of-32.

The Komets now trail 3-1 in the series.

Game five will be in Toledo Saturday night at 7:35 p.m.