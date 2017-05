Free Friday: Fun activities that won’t cost a cent

BikeFusion

Test bikes, enjoy live DJs, food and craft beer.

Admission is free with an event flyer or $5 per person/$10 per family. Kids 12 and under are free. Flyers are available online or in person at any sponsor location.

Plassman Athletic Center at Turnstone

3320 N. Clinton Street Fort Wayne

5pm-9pm

“Surfaces” Exhibition

Contemporary Art Display

Jennifer Fort Art

3223 Carroll Road Fort Wayne

10am-5pm

Admission is free.

Spring Palette Cinco De Mayo Fiesta

Enjoy Mariachi music, Mexican food and sip on margaritas while viewing over 100 pieces of original spring inspired art.

Castle Gallery Fine Arts

1202 W. Wayne Street Fort Wayne

6pm-10pm

Admission is free.

Downtown Auburn First Friday

Late night shopping, live entertainment and delicious local food.

Main Street Auburn, IN

5pm-8pm