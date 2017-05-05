Foster Park closed due to flooding

Related Coverage Status of Allen County roads affected by high water

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Foster Park has been closed due to flooding.

The City of Fort Wayne’s Parks and Recreation Department said late afternoon Friday that it has closed the park. The department said it expects to reopen the park Monday.

Foster Park, which hugs the St. Marys River, commonly sees flooding during heavy rain events. It was closed for several days during heavy seasonal rains in 2015.

Rain has fallen in Fort Wayne nine of the last 10 days, and dumped some 4 inches, according to the Live Doppler 15 Fury team. Scattered showers are possible Saturday before sun returns Sunday.