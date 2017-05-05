Current Allen County roads affected by high water

As of 8:25 a.m., the Allen County Highway Department and Office of Homeland Security reports the following county highways affected by high water:

  • Bass & Beineke
  • Brindle Rd. < > Branstrator Rd. and Coverdale Rd.
  • Ellison Rd. < > Branstrator Rd. & Smith Rd.
  • Ellison Rd. < > Branstrator Rd. & US 24
  • Ferguson Rd. < > Thiele Rd. & Winchester Rd.
  • Ferguson Rd < > Kinnerk & Blufton
  • Fogel < > Mccomb & N County Line not passable
  • Franke Rd. < > Hoffman Rd. & Maples Rd.
  • Franke Rd. < > Monroeville Rd. and Rohrbach Rd.
  • Franke Rd. < > Paulding Rd. & US 30
  • Green Rd. < > Paulding Rd. & Seiler Rd.
  • Hoagland Rd. < > Mill Rd. & US 27
  • Hoffman Rd. < > Franke Rd. & Minnich Rd.
  • Homestead Rd just north of Branning Rd
  • Houk Rd. <> Maples Rd. & Rohrbach Rd. ***Closed
  • Hosler Rd just east of Tonkel Rd
  • Minnich Rd. < > Maples Rd. & Tillman Rd.
  • Monroeville Rd. < > Clayton Rd. & City Limits of Monroeville **” Closed
  • Monroeville Rd. < > Marion Ctr. Rd. & Trentman Rd.
  • Muldoon Rd. < > Dodane Rd. & Ferguson Rd.
  • Oakmont Rd in front of 6126 Oakmont Rd
  • Paulding Rd. < > Doyle Rd. & Minnich Rd.
  • Parrot Rd < > Maplecrest & Hartzell Rd
  • Paulding Rd < > Morgan & State Line Rd S

The Highway Department’s South Barn is offering citizens free sand and sandbags. The fill-them-yourself bags and sand will be available anytime until further notice inside the salt storage units at the south facility located at 8317 East Tillman Road. Sandbags are available on a first-come basis and you will need to bring your own shovel.

